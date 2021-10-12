Advertisement

Missouri judge rejects state’s residency rule for medical marijuana

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Missouri’s requirement that a majority of the owners of companies that dispense, grow, or manufacture marijuana must be state residents.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey last week ordered a permanent injunction against the residency requirement. She had issued a temporary injunction against the rule in June. Missouri voters approved the creation of a medical marijuana industry in the state in 2018.

One of the regulations required that state-licensed marijuana cultivation plants, dispensaries, and manufacturing facilities must be at least 51% owned by Missouri residents. The rule was challenged by a Pennsylvania-based investor, who argued it violated the U.S. Constitution.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
Charles D. Turner faces a first-degree domestic assault charge after stabbing the Mercy...
Prosecutor charges man for stabbing mother of his child at Mercy’s Surgery Center in Springfield
As a warm front arrives from the south, moisture will increase and scattered storms are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Tuesday, but storms return tonight
On Your Side: Why you might owe the IRS
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

Missouri’s Spire asks Supreme Court to keep pipeline operational
Missouri State University hosting LGBTQ+ panel
Missouri State University hosting LGBTQ+ panel.
Missouri State University hosting LGBTQ+ panel
As a warm front arrives from the south, moisture will increase and scattered storms are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Tuesday, but storms return tonight