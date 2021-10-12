Missouri State University hosting LGBTQ+ panel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University is hosting a panel to discuss the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community within the political realm. This is one of many events on the topic this month.

The panelists include politicians and activists out of Jefferson City. Grey Garris, the assistant director of the Resource Center, says he can see the impact of the month and the center on students. Around 150 students a day use the center. And the events help get students connected with the right faculty.

”I feel heard and seen as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I feel like it’s important to not only have a safe space to talk about these events and the history behind them but also to feel seen and heard to discuss how we can improve at the university too,” said Garris.

The event is free. It starts tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the Plaster Student Union room 315. You can also join virtually through MSU’s website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.