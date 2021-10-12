Advertisement

3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of the post office in Memphis. Police said they are investigating a shooting at the post office in Tennessee.(Adrian Sainz | AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two U.S. Postal Service workers were fatally shot Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis and a third employee identified as the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. It was the third high-profile shooting in or near that west Tennessee city in weeks.

U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link said that three postal workers were found dead after the shooting at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in a prominent Memphis neighborhood. FBI spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp said the shooting was carried out by a third postal service worker, who shot him or herself.

No identities or motive were released by authorities at an initial news briefing late Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon following the shooting, and federal authorities also gathered at the site.

A white four-door car was towed from the scene, but it was not clear who it belonged to.

“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis,” USPS said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

The violence follows other shootings in the Memphis area in recent weeks. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
Charles D. Turner faces a first-degree domestic assault charge after stabbing the Mercy...
Prosecutor charges man for stabbing mother of his child at Mercy’s Surgery Center in Springfield
As a warm front arrives from the south, moisture will increase and scattered storms are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloomy End of the Week
On Your Side: Why you might owe the IRS
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
Investigators found incendiary device during fire at home at center of kidnapping case in Dallas County
Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Thrift Store reports increased thefts
FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters...
To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip
Boone County, Ark. authorities combatting sexual assault cases
Boone County, Ark. authorities combatting sexual assault cases