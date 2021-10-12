Advertisement

Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter...
Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
Charles D. Turner faces a first-degree domestic assault charge after stabbing the Mercy...
Prosecutor charges man for stabbing mother of his child at Mercy’s Surgery Center in Springfield
A few scattered storms are possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloomy End of the Week
On Your Side: Why you might owe the IRS
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance...
Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park
On Your Side: Want items to arrive before Christmas? Start holiday shopping now
Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s...
House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default
In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near...
Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine
Own items from 2 Branson, Mo. theaters on the auction block.
Own items from 2 Branson, Mo. theaters on the auction block