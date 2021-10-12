Advertisement

Reba McEntire announces concert at JQH Arena

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire(Live Nation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Country music superstar Reba McEntire is coming to Springfield.

JQH Arena representatives announced Reba will play at JQH Arena on February 4. Tickets go on sale on October 15 at 10 a.m.

Reba’s big breakthrough happened in the mid-1980′s. Since, she has recorded 24 No. 1 singles and 16 No,. 1 albums.

Ticket prices range from $52.50 - $228 plus fees. Various VIP packages are available as well. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://jqharena.missouristate.edu/

