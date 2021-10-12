Reba McEntire announces concert at JQH Arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Country music superstar Reba McEntire is coming to Springfield.

JQH Arena representatives announced Reba will play at JQH Arena on February 4. Tickets go on sale on October 15 at 10 a.m.

Reba’s big breakthrough happened in the mid-1980′s. Since, she has recorded 24 No. 1 singles and 16 No,. 1 albums.

Ticket prices range from $52.50 - $228 plus fees. Various VIP packages are available as well. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://jqharena.missouristate.edu/

