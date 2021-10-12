Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Thrift Store reports increased thefts

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Thrift Store is experiencing an increase in theft recently.

Some of those break-ins were caught on camera. Humane Society director Jayme Tabuchi says the thrift store even invested in cameras outside the building.

“Those cameras have been stolen, so even when we invest in security we’re getting those items stolen,” Jayme Tabuchi said.

Tabuchi says the thieves are doing this in broad daylight.

”They brought their bolt cutters, it means they knew what they were doing they pre-planned it and they went ahead and did it anyway,” Tabuchi said.

The items stolen are all donated and later sold to another charity organization they partner with to help third-world countries.

”They’re not usable items that you could resell or wear, these are items specifically set aside to help not only our mission but another mission and still make a little money for the humane society,” Tabuchi said.

The humane society has reported the thefts after catching them on the cameras inside.

”If they’re on foot or in a vehicle, if we can get any identifying information, we turn that in to the police.”

The thieves haven’t tried to hide their identity either.

”No face coverings, no scarfs, no hats or anything like that,” Tabuchi said.

She says they’ll spend up to 30 minutes going through items figuring out what they want.

”They will rip open the bags that are donated or the boxes that are donated and literally throw the items that they don’t want onto the sidewalk.”

The store doesn’t operate on a large budget and the items donated are how it makes money.

”If we get to a point where all of the good items are stolen and nothing left for us to sell our business will go under,” said Tabuchi.

Tabuchi says she now encourages people not to drop off donations after hours and if you see any suspicious activity to report it.

