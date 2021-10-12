Advertisement

Superman is bisexual in new comic series

Like his father before him, the new Superman enters a relationship with a reporter.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Superman is set to come out as bisexual in an upcoming comic series.

The DC comic series “Superman: Son of Kal-El” follows Jon Kent, the child of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, as he becomes Earth’s “new” Superman and grapples with the immense weight of his new role.

In the comic’s fifth issue, the Man of Steel enters a relationship with a male reporter.

Images from the comic show the two sharing a kiss and sitting together atop a building.

Series writer Tom Taylor said the evolution of this new Superman is keeping with the values the character has always represented and, importantly, reflects the experiences of many comic fans.

Fans can read more about Kent’s burgeoning romance when the fifth issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El” is released on Nov. 9.

