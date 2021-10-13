Advertisement

Bolivar High School students walk out of class over masking requirements

Bolivar High School students protest mask requirement.
Bolivar High School students protest mask requirement.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Around a dozen Bolivar High School students walked out of class at 9 a.m. And they stayed outside in protest over the district’s masking requirements.

The students say they want the district to end the masking requirements. Springfield Attorney Kristi Fulnecky represents the parents of the Bolivar students.

One student, Amy Triplett, said they weren’t sure how teachers would react if they walked out.

“I was really confident about it,” said Triplett. “But then I was like, really nervous because I didn’t know how it was going to act out. I wasn’t sure if the teachers were going to force us to go back to our classrooms or force us to put on that mask.”

Superintendent of Bolivar Schools, Richard Asbill, said he just wants the students to be safe and learn.

“We’re excited about our students having a voice. This is an issue that people are divided on but at the same time our focus has been making sure that students have the opportunity to be in school and if we can avoid quarantine, that means more students in-person learning.”

School administrators said the students will not face discipline unless they cause a large distraction or disruption.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

