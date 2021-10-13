Advertisement

Captured: U.S. Marshals arrest wanted sex offender from Springfield in Mexico

52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault allegations(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals working with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted Springfield sex offender in Mexico.

David King is wanted for sentencing on numerous sex offense charges. Investigators say King assaulted a 15-year-old girl in February of 2018. Investigators say King claims he has amnesia and does not remember the assaults after getting acid in his eye.

U.S. Marshalls joined the hunt for King after he skipped out on a scheduled sentencing hearing in mid-September. They tracked King to Reynosa, Mexico.

“The U.S. Marshals service remains dedicated to assisting our local law enforcement partners to stop the spread of violence in our communities,” said Mark James, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri. “This is a priority for the Department of Justice and the U.S. Marshals Service. Through teamwork and cooperation with the Greene County Fugitive Apprehension Unit, we successfully brought a dangerous fugitive to justice.”

The U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force—Springfield Division, partners with members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Police Department, and the Joplin Police Department.

