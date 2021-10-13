Crash involving semi, multiple cars slows traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say nobody suffered any injuries in a crash involving a semi and multiple cars on James River Freeway in Springfield Wednesday.

Officers responded to the freeway shortly before 2 p.m. between Kansas Expressway and West Bypass.

Investigators say the driver of a semi truck lost control in the eastbound lanes. He then drove across the median into the westbound lanes clipping several cars. The semi ended up in the trees.

The crash slowed traffic for a short time to allow crews to clean up the crash.

