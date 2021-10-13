CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ryan M. Grady, 43 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Ryan M. Grady. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to second-degree robbery, resisting or interfering with arrest and three counts of forgery in Greene County.

Grady is 43-years-old. He’s approximately 6′00″ tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Springfield police says he has used the alias of “Robert J. Wilson”. Detectives believe Grady has been involved with car thefts, forgeries, stealing, and drug crimes. He’s known to frequent Springfield, St. Louis and the Alton, Illinois areas.

If you’ve seen Ryan Grady, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

