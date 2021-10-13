Driver dies from injuries in crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a Buffalo, Mo. man who died from injuries in a crash in Springfield.

Toby Holland, 21, died in the crash at the intersection of Sunshine and Marion on Saturday, October 9.

Investigators say his 2011 Kia Optima was eastbound when he drove off the road and hit a traffic signal pole. He was the lone person inside the car.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are investigating the circumstances involved in the crash and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact to call 417-864-1810.

This motor vehicle crash marks the twenty-third traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021.

