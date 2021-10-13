Advertisement

Driver dies from injuries in crash in Springfield

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a Buffalo, Mo. man who died from injuries in a crash in Springfield.

Toby Holland, 21, died in the crash at the intersection of Sunshine and Marion on Saturday, October 9.

Investigators say his 2011 Kia Optima was eastbound when he drove off the road and hit a traffic signal pole. He was the lone person inside the car.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are investigating the circumstances involved in the crash and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact to call 417-864-1810.

This motor vehicle crash marks the twenty-third traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
Charles D. Turner faces a first-degree domestic assault charge after stabbing the Mercy...
Prosecutor charges man for stabbing mother of his child at Mercy’s Surgery Center in Springfield
A few scattered storms are possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloomy End of the Week
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
On Your Side: Why you might owe the IRS

Latest News

More legal trouble for man accused of operating hunting scheme.
On Your Side Investigation: More legal trouble for Republic man accused of operating hunting scheme
On Your Side: Want items to arrive before Christmas? Start holiday shopping now
Own items from 2 Branson, Mo. theaters on the auction block.
Own items from 2 Branson, Mo. theaters on the auction block
Own items from 2 Branson, Mo. theaters on the auction block