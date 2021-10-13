Kimberling City, Mo. leaders met Wednesday to discuss future community plans

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Kimberling City leaders met Wednesday to discuss the current and future status of the community. In September, the city’s entire police force resigned.

Numerous topics were discussed from the budget, staffing, and long-term plans for Kimberling City. One area many have questions about is the hiring of a new police force. During the discussion, Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz and City Administrator Jerry Harman answered questions from the community. Harman told guests that former officers said better communication with administration, police, and the police committee was needed.

”They want to be involved in more decisions and have more communication and more information given to them,” city Administrator Jerry Harman said.

Mayor Fritz explained the reasoning for each officer’s resignation and told guests three of the six officers were approched by the Branson West Police Department.

”How did we lose to Branson West and why couldn’t retain those officers?”

Fritz says the Branson West Police Department does provide benefits for families.

”Which we didn’t,” Mayor Bob Fritz said.

He says a few years ago the city stopped benefits for families, but now wants to bring them back.

”That’s something we’re going to be looking at what we can do for family benefits,” Fritz said.

The city has received 74 applications for police chief. And the search has been narrowed down to three.

”One is from Maryville, Illinois, one of them is from New Orleans, Louisiana, and the other one is from Halstead, Kansas,” Fritz said.

He says their interviews will be held next week.

”I feel that the police chief should pick his own team, when we pick our police chief he will be given the resumes of those officers,” said Fritz.

Mayor Fritz says the city hopes to have a decision made for the new police chief by the end of next week.

