Missouri Highway Patrol honors troopers killed in the line of duty with new monument

Troop D was established in 1931 and covers 18 counties in southwestern Missouri.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retired Missouri Highway Patrol troopers led a push to honor five Missouri Highway Patrol troopers from Troop D killed in the line of duty.

The Missouri Highway Patrol dedicated the monument Wednesday. The monument sits on the law of Troop D headquarters in Springfield.

Retired Trooper Terry Moore worked on this project for several years. The monument totaled around $20,000. Private donations by retired personnel within the highway patrol helped pay for the monument.

The monument honors:

Trooper Victor Dosing died from a gunshot wound in 1941 while trying to arrest a murder suspect in Greene County. Trooper Charles Corbin died in a patrol car crash in 1943 in Jasper County. Trooper Jimmie Linegar died from a gunshot wound while he was conducting a safety spot check-in 1985 in Taney County. Trooper Russell Harper died after he was shot during a traffic stop in 1987 in Greene County. The most recent was Corporal John “Jay” Sampietro. He died after he was struck by a passing vehicle while working a traffic crash in 2005 in Webster County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

