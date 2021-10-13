Advertisement

Monett school district offers mental health care to employees

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -The Monett school district is now offering teachers and staff mental health care as part of the employee benefits package. The pandemic was a stressful time for everyone, including educators. Monett School Board members approved adding mental health services to its employee benefits package.

“I’m really excited that we have it as a person who’s struggled with depression in the past. Having that support provided by your district is astronomical,” said English Teacher Amy Sampson

After struggling with depression for years, Sampson decided it was time to get help.

“Therapists are not cheap,” said Sampson. “Sometimes it is not even covered by insurance.”

Now employees of the Monett school district and their dependents can access licensed counselors 24/7 at no charge through the Employee Assistance Program. The School Board voted to add this service after seeing how the pandemic impacted teachers and staff.

“This Assistance Program allows us to make sure that our staff are taken care of mentally,” said School Counselor Leslie Henry. “If we’re not in our best shape mentally, we can’t take care of our little people.”

Through this program, employees can participate in up to 6 sessions with a counselor free of charge. This is the first year this service is offered to school employees. If it has a positive response, the district will continue to provide the program to educators.

“It’s okay to struggle,” said Sampson. “It’s healthy to find that balance in life. So I encourage them to find like, you know, you’re going to have highs, you’re going to have lows, but find help, get help seek help. I can still function when I’m depressed, but I’m not my best self, and therapy’s helped me be a better person.”

The Employee Assistance Program will also help with things like childcare referrals, legal services, and money management.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
Investigators found incendiary device during fire at home at center of kidnapping case in Dallas County
Showers and storms will affect at least the western Ozarks this morning, with a gradual...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms moving back in
(AP)
Driver dies from injuries in crash in Springfield
On Your Side: Why you might owe the IRS

Latest News

Moms and Money: Haunted History Tour
Monett school district offers mental health care to employees
Showers and storms will affect at least the western Ozarks this morning, with a gradual...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms moving back in
Wet weather returning