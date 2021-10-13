MSHP Troop D dedicates monument to five troopers killed in the line of duty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Five Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers who were killed in the line of duty in the Troop D region will be honored Wednesday morning. A monument was placed in front of headquarters last year but because of COVID-19 restrictions Troop D wasn’t able to give a proper ceremony.

Retired Trooper Terry Moore said he’s been working on this project for the past few years. The monument cost around $20,000 and was paid for by private donations by retired personnel within the highway patrol.

“What we’re seeking is remembrance to honor these people,” said Moore. “Remember that that price has been paid and to encourage those people who pay our salary to respect and say thank you to the families who are continuously on a day to day basis making that contribution.”

Troop D was established in 1931 and covers 18 counties in southwestern Missouri. The five men being honored are:

Trooper Victor Dosing was shot in 1941 while trying to arrest a murder suspect in Greene County. Trooper Charles Corbin was involved in a patrol car crash in 1943 in Jasper County. Trooper Jimmie Linegar was shot on duty at a safety spot check in 1985 in Taney County. Trooper Russell Harper was shot while conducting a traffic stop in 1987 in Greene County. The most recent was Corporal John “Jay” Sampietro. He was struck by a passing vehicle while working a traffic crash in 2005 in Webster County.

The dedication ceremony is open to the public and will start at 11 outside of Troop D headquarters. Moore said families of the fall will be in attendance.

