State of Missouri changes school guidelines for exposure to COVID-19

Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri education officials say students, teachers, and staff who were directly exposed to someone with the coronavirus will be allowed to stay in school and participate in sports and extracurricular activities if they follow new guidelines.

The new “test to stay” rules announced Tuesday say anyone exposed to a person with COVID-19 can remain in school if they get frequent negative test results. Local health agencies will determine if the “test to stay” policy will be used in schools in their region.

The rules will require the person who was exposed to have no COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, with at least three rapid antigen tests taken in the first seven days after exposure.

