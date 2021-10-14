Battlefield Fire Protection District seeks community input on risk assessment

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Battlefield Fire District is asking for your help so that it can find ways to serve the community best.

The department issued a survey as part of the Community Risk Reduction Program. This information will help the fire district identify hazards and risks in the area and identify those at high risk of needing assistance.

“As we look at the fire service as a whole, community risk reduction is something, nationally speaking, that we’ve been focusing on,” said Battlefield Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Ludden. “So that we’re not just responding to the end result of emergencies, but we can take that early preventative action to mitigate those problems before they’re actually emergencies.”

The data collected from this survey will help firefighters identify who might be at risk of needing assistance and identify hot spots where more help might be needed over time.

“We want to make sure that we’re actually providing the service that our taxpayers expect us to provide,” said Ludden. “We want to be responsible with those funds. If we’re just doing what we’ve always done, we’re not necessarily providing that service.”

The data collected in this research will be compiled with a national database to help identify areas most at risk of needing assistance.

“So this feedback allows us the opportunity actually to meet the needs of our community,” said Ludden. “This survey is just another layer that we can pile on top of that to give us a single focus to address those needs.”

The Battlefield Fire District covers a large area, including some of Springfield and Nixa. For more information about the Community Risk Reduction program, click HERE.

