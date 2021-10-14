Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks opens new club in Crane, Mo.

The Crane Club is scheduled to open no later than January and plans to serve 100 elementary age...
The Crane Club is scheduled to open no later than January and plans to serve 100 elementary age students in the community.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks is opening a southwest Missouri club in Crane. The club will be located at the Crane Elementary School.

The organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location Thursday.

Tracey Howard, a parent, says it’s always been a struggle for parents to find a place for their kids to go after school. Now, students will be provided a safe space to learn and grow outside of the normal school hours.

“This is also going to be very good for them to have extra help with any kind of school work or anything like that,” said Howard.

Stoney Hays, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, says the Crane School District doesn’t have school on Monday. That leaves an extra day for families to find supervision for their children.

”Our young people go unserved on Mondays. A lot of times they are staying at home alone,” Hays said.

Hays says that can create many challenges for students.

”That becomes part of the dangers of experimenting with drugs and alcohol and getting into other dangerous experiences that wouldn’t happen otherwise,” Hays said.

The club will be open on Mondays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and after school the rest of the week from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It takes leadership in a community in order to open a new Boys & Girls Club location.

”It’s not only to meet the need, but we have to provide resources to hire the proper staff, to train the proper staff, to have the impact we absolutely want,” hays said.

The Boys & Girls Club’s goal is that 100% of students in the program graduate on time.

”And that they have a plan post-secondary for success,” said Hays.

The Crane club is scheduled to open no later than January. It plans to serve 100 elementary age students in the community.

