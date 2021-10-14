CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for two Greene County fugitives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jadelynn Lewis, 19 Jared Root, 29 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old fugitive. Jadelynn Lewis is wanted on warrants for charges of hindering prosecution, assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives say Lewis is known to change her hair color. She has been seen with long and dark hair, but more recently it has been dyed blonde. Deputy Paige Rippee says Jadelynn Lewis has a long history with law enforcement. She’s the suspect in other Greene County car thefts, as well as drug crimes.

Deputies are also looking for Jared Root. He’s 29-years-old and is wanted on a Greene County warrant for resisting arrest. Deputies believe Root is still in the Ozarks and could be in the Fair Grove area. Deputy Rippee says the last time Root had contact with law enforcement, he fled a traffic stop. Investigators eventually arrested him on a warrant for forgery and possession of a controlled substance.

If you’ve seen Jadelynn Lewis or Jared Root, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

