City of Berryville, Ark. offers $1,000 reward for information on vandalism

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A recent string of vandalism prompted the city of Berryville to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The latest incident happened at the newly installed public bathrooms at city pool park. Public vandalism has been a large issue recently with TikTok trends called “devious lick” with kids vandalizing public bathrooms.

”My middle school daughter came home and said we can’t go to the bathrooms by our self because of the recent TikTok, and I said well that’s awfully strange,” said Renee Allison, Berryville Parks Department Director.

A recent string of vandalism at Berryville City Parks lead the city to take a stand. The most recent happened at the city pool park.

”The heater was ripped off the wall and did quite a bit of damage,” said Allison.

And there was also spray paint done on the floor. A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to prosecution of those available.

”The new bathrooms at the city parks have been something we’ve tried to have put in place for a long, long time,” Allison explained. “Every mommy gets to the park and wants to have fun, but it’s inevitable that somebody is going to have to use the restroom.“

”The bathrooms have just been recently been opened this summer,” explained Berryville Police Chief Robert Bartos. “So a lot of people were upset about the vandalism because a lot of work and a lot of taxpayer money went into getting that taken care of for the citizens.”

The city is hoping to send a message that such actions will be addressed, especially with other city projects currently in the works, such as renovations to the town square and playground equipment being approved at the soccer complex.

“We want to put towards building the park better and making things better for the family that lives here,” Allison explained. “When we have to go to the lengths of rewarding someone to come forward to tell us who has been destroying them, it just takes away from the good we can do.“

”I think if they can show that it wont be tolerated, then maybe it will cut down on any future vandalism on city property,” said Bartos.

There hasn’t been anyone come forward with information.

If you have any information on the incident you should contact Berryville Police at (870) 423-3343.

