Advertisement

Facebook expands harassment policy to protect public figures

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content.

Under the new, more detailed harassment policy, Facebook will bar content that degrades or sexualizes public figures, including celebrities, elected officials and others in the public eye. Existing policies already prohibit similar content about private individuals.

Another change will add more protections from harassment to government dissidents, journalists and human rights activists around the world. In many nations, social media harassment has been used in efforts to silence journalists and activists.

Lastly, the company based in Menlo Park, California, announced it will ban all coordinated harassment, in which a group of individuals work together to bully another user. That change will apply to all users.

“We do not allow bullying and harassment on our platform, but when it does happen, we act,” Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, wrote in a blog post.

The changes come amid mounting criticism of the company’s handling of hate speech, misinformation and negative content. Concerns about harassment range from teenagers bullying each other on Instagram to the coordinated abuse of journalists and dissidents by groups linked to authoritarian governments.

Last week, former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen told Congress that the company has done too little to address its responsibility for spreading harmful content, and too often chooses profit over its users’ best interests.

Days later, the company announced that it would introduce new features designed to protect kids, including one encouraging them to take a break from the platform.

Celebrities, even those who profit handsomely off Facebook and Instagram, haven’t been shy about criticizing the company.

In an interview earlier this year with The Associated Press, singer and actress Selena Gomez said she began pressing tech companies like Facebook to clean up their sites in 2017 after a 12-year-old commented on one of Gomez’s Instagram posts: “Go kill yourself.”

“That was my tipping point,” she said. “I couldn’t handle what I was seeing.”

___

Amanda Seitz in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bolivar High School students protest mask requirement.
Bolivar High School students walk out of class over masking requirements
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Captured: U.S. Marshals arrest wanted sex offender from Springfield in Mexico
He is being charged with statutory rape
Camden County prosecutor files statutory rape charge against man; warns of internet crimes against children
Barbara Foster
Family of woman killed in road rage incident in Springfield still waiting for justice
Rain will gradually end from west to east this morning, with partial sun possible this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending today, but not for long

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right, runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills safety...
Chiefs begin prep for Washington with mounting injuries
Missouri running back Tyler Badie celebrates his touchdown in front of the end zone crowd...
No. 21 Texas A&M tries to avoid ‘Bama hangover at Mizzou
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Arkansas governor OKs House map splitting Little Rock area
Susan Walker thanked hospital staff in Connecticut for helping save her husband's life.
Woman salutes hospital staff in Conn. for saving husband