Greene County judge rules a roofer may not operate again following On Your Side Investigation
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side investigation, a Greene County judge ruled a Springfield roofer may never operate a roofing business again.
Dakoda Truitt owned Truitt’s Roofing. Customers, including a church, paid thousands for roofing work that was never done. Following months of reporting, the Missouri Attorney General got involved, filing a lawsuit against Truitt.
The judge ordered him to back pay $70,000 to customers plus penalties.
