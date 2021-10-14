Advertisement

Greene County judge rules a roofer may not operate again following On Your Side Investigation

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side investigation, a Greene County judge ruled a Springfield roofer may never operate a roofing business again.

Dakoda Truitt owned Truitt’s Roofing. Customers, including a church, paid thousands for roofing work that was never done. Following months of reporting, the Missouri Attorney General got involved, filing a lawsuit against Truitt.

The judge ordered him to back pay $70,000 to customers plus penalties.

