Hackers steal personal information from 3 teachers off Missouri’s Department of Education website

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson says the state will strengthen its digital security after hackers breached the Department of Education’s website.

The hackers stole the information of at least three teachers on October 12. Investigators are working to identify the teachers whose information was compromised.

Governor Parson says all legal methods are available to prosecute those responsible for the crime. He says the state is working with the Missouri Highway Patrol’s digital forensics unit to investigate.

The governor says the crime alone could cost the state up to $50 million. He says the hacker was acting against the state agency to embarrass the state and sell headlines. Governor Parson says the state will not rest until they know why this hacker was targeting Missouri’s teachers.

