Jury convicts Springfield man for 9th DUI

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Springfield man guilty of his ninth driving while intoxicated offense.

Steven W. Marrs, 58, could face life in prison for being considered a habitual offender.

Investigators say the latest offense happened on August 1, 2018. The court found the defendant to be a habitual DWI offender due to his eight previous convictions for driving while intoxicated.

A judge will sentence Marrs in mid-December.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.