Advertisement

Jury convicts Springfield man for 9th DUI

Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for all but the most serious crimes.(WDBJ7)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Springfield man guilty of his ninth driving while intoxicated offense.

Steven W. Marrs, 58, could face life in prison for being considered a habitual offender.

Investigators say the latest offense happened on August 1, 2018. The court found the defendant to be a habitual DWI offender due to his eight previous convictions for driving while intoxicated.

A judge will sentence Marrs in mid-December.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bolivar High School students protest mask requirement.
Bolivar High School students walk out of class over masking requirements
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Captured: U.S. Marshals arrest wanted sex offender from Springfield in Mexico
He is being charged with statutory rape
Camden County prosecutor files statutory rape charge against man; warns of internet crimes against children
Friday rain chances.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending today, but not for long
Officers responded to the freeway shortly before 2 p.m. between Kansas Expressway and West...
Crash involving semi, multiple cars slows traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield accountant Terry Breazeale said the IRS is cracking down on the tax cheats, which...
Springfield accountant explains new IRS rules for money transferring apps
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain on the way
Friday rain chances.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending today, but not for long