Leigh’s Lost and Found: Tips from animal control on what to do if you find a lost dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A lot of people aren’t sure where to turn when they find a lost dog, especially if they’re in a rush or they have their own animals at home that wouldn’t like a new dog turning up. Here’s what animal control says you should do.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss tells us, “the first thing we generally recommend is check online to see if anybody has posted to say that they’ve lost their dog. If you can’t find any postings, it’s probably a good idea to post yourself, saying that you found them.”

“After that, if you live within the city limits, you can contact animal control and we either pick the dog up or bring it out to us and we can take it in from there and try to find the owner from our facility.”

“If you’re outside the city limits, your options are a little more limited but you can often reach out to some of the rescue groups in the area to see what support they can offer.”

“Every veterinary clinic and animal shelter in the area has microchip scanners they can use to look up to see if a dog has a chip. Every dog that comes in to our shelter, we post a picture on our website so if someone is looking for the dog, they can see it there and then come out to our shelter and pick it up.”

“Currently the fees at the shelter are $33 for their initial impoundment and then each night that they stay with us is an additional $18 for boarding. We don’t do any payments plans though, so it is due at the time that you pick the dog up.”

“When they arrive at the shelter, they all recieve a vaccination against Bordatella, which causes kennel cough, as well as a five way distemper and parvo. They also receive flea medication and dewormer so no parasites will be picked up out in the field or in our facility. And they also get a microchip if they’re not already chipped by their owner. "

You can contact animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website at the link below. And you can submit any lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

