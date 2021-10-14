The Place: How to Make a Fall Mimosa at Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a mimosa that tops the charts! We’re showing you how to make a DIY Fall Mimosa right from the comfort of your own home.

Ingredients you will need: Apple cider, champagne, caramel, sugar, cinnamon and a glass.

Dip the rim of your glass into caramel, then dip it into a mixture of the sugar and cinnamon. It’ll get messy and that’s okay! Pour however much you want of your favorite champagne into the glass and top it off with apple cider.

Voila! A Fall Mimosa. Enjoy!

