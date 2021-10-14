The Place: Pumpkin Pie Spice Toffee Cookies with Shannen’s Cookie Jar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nothing says Fall like some Pumpkin Spice Cookies! Shannen with Shannen’s Cookie Jar shows us how to make her special recipe that’s sure to be a hit at any gathering. You can find and order these cookies and more at: https://www.facebook.com/Shannens-Cookie-Jar-LLC-103272885083166

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.