Police searching for pick-up truck involved in apparent hit-and-run in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a driver from a Dodge Ram pick-up truck that reportedly hit a pedestrian and took off from the scene Thursday afternoon.

Police say a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was in a center turn lane and hit by a pick-up truck in the 3800 block of West Chestnut. Investigators say the truck was turning out of a business parking lot, then struck a pedestrian around 4 p.m.

Police described the truck as a black or dark maroon Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

The pedestrian was sent to a hospital for treatment, but it is believed that injuries are non-life-threatening.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

