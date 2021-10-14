Advertisement

Police searching for pick-up truck involved in apparent hit-and-run in west Springfield

Springfield police are looking for a driver from a Dodge Ram pick-up truck that reportedly hit...
Springfield police are looking for a driver from a Dodge Ram pick-up truck that reportedly hit a pedestrian and took off from the scene Thursday afternoon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a driver from a Dodge Ram pick-up truck that reportedly hit a pedestrian and took off from the scene Thursday afternoon.

Police say a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was in a center turn lane and hit by a pick-up truck in the 3800 block of West Chestnut. Investigators say the truck was turning out of a business parking lot, then struck a pedestrian around 4 p.m.

Police described the truck as a black or dark maroon Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

The pedestrian was sent to a hospital for treatment, but it is believed that injuries are non-life-threatening.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bolivar High School students protest mask requirement.
Bolivar High School students walk out of class over masking requirements
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Captured: U.S. Marshals arrest wanted sex offender from Springfield in Mexico
Friday rain chances.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight and Friday
He is being charged with statutory rape
Camden County prosecutor files statutory rape charge against man; warns of internet crimes against children
Officers responded to the freeway shortly before 2 p.m. between Kansas Expressway and West...
Crash involving semi, multiple cars slows traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield

Latest News

Greene County judge rules a roofer may not operate again following On Your Side Investigation
More customers demand refunds from roofing company.
On Your Side Investigation: More customers demand refunds from Ozarks roofing company
Springfield Fire Dept. breaks ground on new station
Friday rain chances.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight and Friday