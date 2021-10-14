Schools in the Ozarks react to new state guidelines on COVID-19 exposures

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education released new guidelines for students, teachers, and staff directly exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Missouri education officials said faculty and students will be allowed to stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities if they follow new guidelines.

The new test-to-stay rules announced this week allows anyone exposed to someone with COVID-19 to remain in school if they get multiple negative test results. The new recommendation requires the individual to have no COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days with at least three rapid antigen tests taken in the first seven days after exposure.

Bolivar Superintendent of Schools Richard Asbill said the district will most likely move forward with the new guidelines.

“This is about what are the facts? What is the information that we have,” said Superintendent Asbill. “We’ll be able to make a transition now to a test to stay option for those students that are close contacts. I think this is a great opportunity for us to have a learning experience, as well as be respectful of each other’s opinions.”

DESE officials said these guidelines will be left for local health agencies to decide to follow or not.

