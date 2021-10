Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup

In a large ½ pan baking tray , combine butternut squash, cauliflower, onion, garlic, sage, and olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste, and toss to combine. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until vegetables are soft and tender.

Transfer vegetables into a food processor or a blender (in 2 batches if needed). Add 2 cups of stock and puree until smooth.

Transfer soup to a large pot, add remaining stock and stir to combine. Bring soup to a simmer, and stir in coconut milk. Season with more salt and pepper, to taste. If the soup is too thick, add some water until desired consistency is reached.