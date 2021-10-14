Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a hearty soup for the fall.

Roasted Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 Medium butternut squash (2-3 lbs.), chopped into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 Head of cauliflower, chopped into florets
  • 1 Medium onion
  • 2 Cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 4 cups vegetable stock, divided
  • ½ cup coconut milk (or cow’s milk)
  • Preheat oven to 425 F.
  • In a large ½ pan baking tray, combine butternut squash, cauliflower, onion, garlic, sage, and olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste, and toss to combine. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until vegetables are soft and tender.
  • Transfer vegetables into a food processor or a blender (in 2 batches if needed). Add 2 cups of stock and puree until smooth.
  • Transfer soup to a large pot, add remaining stock and stir to combine. Bring soup to a simmer, and stir in coconut milk. Season with more salt and pepper, to taste. If the soup is too thick, add some water until desired consistency is reached.
  • Serve with a drizzle of coconut milk and fresh herbs or toasted pepitas on top

