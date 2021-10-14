On Your Side Investigation: More customers demand refunds from Ozarks roofing company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is more fallout for a door-to-door roofing company that promised to make things right with customers.

“I’ve had to get up there several times because duck tape won’t hold forever,” said Dennis Austin.

He spent his summer doing patchwork.

“I’ve been getting on the roof. Somebody’s got to do it. I can’t afford to hire people, they got my money,” he said.

He hired Midwest Roofing Commercial and Residential also known as Overland Roof Exchange back in February. He paid $11,700. Crews were supposed to start in June. Austin is one of about a dozen customers who told On Your Side projects had not started.

In August, Ashley Reynolds went to the business to ask questions. The building was empty. That’s when On Your Side got photos of the lease that shows the tenant is Glenn Jessen. You won’t find Jessen’s name on customer contracts or LLC documents. But On Your Side found court documents with his name on them.

Ten years ago, the Colorado Attorney General sued Jessen and his roofing company then called, CSI. Court records indicate he used ‘deceptive and illegal means to lock consumers into doing business. Nearly 500 customers paid an average of $3,500 and received no roof repairs. Jessen has a $6.5 million judgment against him. He’s banned from working for any construction business that solicits door-to-door in Colorado.

In August, Jessen agreed to an on-camera interview.

“Is the $6 million paid?” Ashley Reynolds asked. “No. They’ve never tried to collect from me. I started paying some of it, but it’s a ridiculous amount. I can’t pay that,” said Jessen.

“I could have packed up months ago. And said forget it. But these people need to be taken care of. You can make this look and sound however you want, but I’m looking at you in the eye and telling you, I’m not trying to run from things. I’m not trying to screw people over,” said Jessen.

“He looked me in the eye and shook my hand. He said he’d be here the first week of September. He should have been banned in Missouri too,” Austin said.

Now Austin is stuck with a leaky roof, no money to fix it and he’s pushing off retirement.

“I was going to sell the home. Find a new one and retire at the end of the year. It kind of looks like that’s out now,” he said.

There are a few companies in the Ozarks called Midwest. This report is about Midwest Roofing Commercial and Residential.

