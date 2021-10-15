1 in critical condition following a shooting Thursday in Dallas County
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT
BUFFALO, Mo - Police arrested one man for a shooting Thursday night leaving one man in critical condition.
Officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust St. According to Chief Chris Twitchel, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. on Thursday.
The victim in critical condition was transported to a Springfield hospital. Chief Twitchel confirmed to KY3 News this is not a gang shooting and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected at a later date.
