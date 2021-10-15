Advertisement

1 in critical condition following a shooting Thursday in Dallas County

Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.
Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo - Police arrested one man for a shooting Thursday night leaving one man in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust St. According to Chief Chris Twitchel, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim in critical condition was transported to a Springfield hospital. Chief Twitchel confirmed to KY3 News this is not a gang shooting and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected at a later date.

