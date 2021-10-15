Advertisement

Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community

Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A bison calf seen on the loose in Brunswick County, North Carolina has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday, according to WECT. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

The first bison spotting reported to WECT was on Friday morning when it had been spotted near an elementary school.

Further information about the bison or how it got loose have not been shared at this time.

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash
Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash(Lydia Schwake)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson slams paper for uncovering data security flaw
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Jury convicts Springfield man for 9th DUI
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Cardinals fire Mike Shildt over ‘philosophical differences’

Latest News

The Biden administration says it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the Texas law that has...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
Prosecutors charged James Pride, 40, with a second degree murder charge in the woman's death.
Man pleads guilty in woman’s stabbing death near Marionville, Mo.
TJ Mack, a 5-year-old boy who was burned in a fire and lost his mother, is honored with being...
5-year-old boy who survived fire is police chief for a day in Miami