Christian County man sentenced to 4 months in prison, 5 years of probation in child endangerment case

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County man will spend four months in prison and five years on supervised probation after pleading guilty in a child endangerment case.

A judge sentenced Nicholas Cole, 23, of Ozark, on Thursday in a case dating back to 2015, according to Missouri court records.

Cole was sentenced to 120 days in prison on a charge of first-degree child endangerment and five years of supervised probation on charges of second-degree kidnapping and tampering with a victim.

An 2019 indictment shows charges for several crimes ranging from 2015 to 2018.

According to previous KY3 coverage, Cole also faced criminal charges in a sexual assault case dating back to Feb. 2017.

