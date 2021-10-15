CoxHealth infectious disease specialist Dr. Robin Trotman honored with humanitarian award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is recognizing Dr. Robin Trotman, an infectious disease specialist with CoxHealth, as the 2021 Humanitarian Award recipient.

The annual award honors a southwest Missouri resident for service that contributes to the betterment of the community.

The CFO recognized Dr. Trotman for working beyond his role at CoxHealth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to support state and federal response efforts. Trotman served the state of Missouri by advising leaders on strategies to keep the public safe.

He also helped prepare the “Great Clips” study showing that mask wearing was effective in preventing the spread of the virus. The case study, widely referenced after being published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly journal, detailed that stylists at a Springfield hair salon who worked before testing positive for COVID-19 did not pass the virus to clients.

Trotman is the 36th person to receive the award over 32 years. He was nominated by Steve Edwards, CoxHealth president and CEO, who was the 2020 Humanitarian Award recipient.

“These efforts did not preclude his other infectious diseases work,” Edwards said in his nomination letter. “He continued to see patients in clinics, and took time to mentor medical students training at the Springfield Clinical Campus of the MU School of Medicine. Future generations will likely shape the world based on what they have learned and seen from Dr. Trotman, who is always willing to educate and explain in a kind way that people understand.”

Trotman has worked at CoxHealth for 16 years. The CFO will present the Humanitarian Award at the Association of Fundraising Professionals–Ozarks Region Chapter’s National Philanthropy Day celebration on Nov. 9.

The Humanitarian Award was founded in 1990 by the late Springfield donor Jewell Thompson Schweitzer to honor individuals in the southwest Missouri region. The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce organizes a committee to review nominations and select the annual recipient.

Trotman will receive a $5,000 cash award, which has traditionally been donated to one or more charities of the winner’s choice. For a list of past honorees, CLICK HERE.

