Advertisement

CoxHealth reports 96% vaccination rate among employees ahead of mandatory deadline

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reports that 96 percent of its 12,000 employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of a mandatory deadline Friday.

The hospital system, which includes six hospitals and more than 80 physician clinics across southwest Missouri, required all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

To boost the employee vaccination numbers even more, CoxHealth held a clinic for employees Friday. Steve Edwards, the President and CEO of CoxHealth, says the numbers in Springfield tend to be higher than in the rural clinics and hospitals.

Edwards told KY3 earlier this week that any employee who isn’t vaccinated by the end of business Friday will be put on a 30-day suspension. During that suspension, the employee won’t be able to work or get paid, but they would qualify for benefits.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson slams paper for uncovering data security flaw
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Jury convicts Springfield man for 9th DUI
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Cardinals fire Mike Shildt over ‘philosophical differences’

Latest News

owl pellets.
Nixa students dissect owl pellets
The Branson Police Department is reminding the community about internet phishing during cyber...
ON YOUR SIDE: Branson Police Department shares tips to recognize fraudulent emails and texts
ON YOUR SIDE: Branson Police Department shares tips to recognize fraudulent emails and texts
Cold for Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny But Cool Weekend