CoxHealth reports 96% vaccination rate among employees ahead of mandatory deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reports that 96 percent of its 12,000 employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of a mandatory deadline Friday.

The hospital system, which includes six hospitals and more than 80 physician clinics across southwest Missouri, required all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

To boost the employee vaccination numbers even more, CoxHealth held a clinic for employees Friday. Steve Edwards, the President and CEO of CoxHealth, says the numbers in Springfield tend to be higher than in the rural clinics and hospitals.

Edwards told KY3 earlier this week that any employee who isn’t vaccinated by the end of business Friday will be put on a 30-day suspension. During that suspension, the employee won’t be able to work or get paid, but they would qualify for benefits.

