Advertisement

Harry Styles bringing ‘Love on Tour’ to Arkansas; arena warns of possible scalpers

Foto: Getty Images
Foto: Getty Images(Foto: Getty Images)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Harry Styles is bringing a little love to Arkansas.

His “Love on Tour 2021″ will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $169.50 and go on sale Thursday, Oct. 21, at noon. There is a 4-ticket limit per household.

Tickets are available at the arena box office or www.ticketmaster.com.

All fans must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the show date. Fans will also be required to wear masks.

On Thursday, Simmons Bank Arena also warned people who might want to attend the concert to be careful when buying tickets.

Arena officials said the only way to purchase tickets is through Ticketmaster and that no tickets have been issued at this time.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
Investigators say Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, ran from law enforcement in the Buffalo National...
MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man wanted for questioning in deadly Boone County, Ark. shooting
Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage
Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.
1 in critical condition following a shooting Thursday in Dallas County
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
Missouri State Fire Marshal rules fire at home of kidnapping in Dallas County as arson

Latest News

The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years
The Tennessee legislature was considering a bill to put a statue of Dolly Parton on state...
Parton says no (for now) to statue at Tennessee Capitol
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP