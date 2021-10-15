Harry Styles bringing ‘Love on Tour’ to Arkansas; arena warns of possible scalpers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Harry Styles is bringing a little love to Arkansas.

His “Love on Tour 2021″ will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $169.50 and go on sale Thursday, Oct. 21, at noon. There is a 4-ticket limit per household.

Tickets are available at the arena box office or www.ticketmaster.com.

All fans must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the show date. Fans will also be required to wear masks.

On Thursday, Simmons Bank Arena also warned people who might want to attend the concert to be careful when buying tickets.

Arena officials said the only way to purchase tickets is through Ticketmaster and that no tickets have been issued at this time.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.