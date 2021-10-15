Homicide investigation underway in Boone County, Ark.

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says a homicide investigation is underway in Boone County.

It’s unclear when the homicide happened. Investigators have not released the person’s identity or confirmed how they died.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the Searcy County Sheriff spotted a possible suspect near the Buffalo River and tried to stop them. But at some point, the person got out of their vehicle and took off into a wooded area.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect in the investigation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an investigation is underway, but has yet to release more details.

We will update as more information becomes available.

