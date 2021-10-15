Advertisement

Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway Thursday evening after fight involving several students broke out at JFK Stadium near Parkview High School.

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded to the stadium shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, but a Springfield Public Schools spokesperson tells KY3 no one was seriously hurt.

Adults and administrative staff also responded in an effort to stop the fight before police arrived. Witnesses say the fight happened in the crowd during a game, but not on the football field.

SPS spokesperson Stephen Hall tells KY3 that proper disciplinary actions will be taken for disorderly conduct. He believes around 5 or 6 students were involved in the fight.

Ambulances responded to check on everyone as a precaution, but nobody was sent to the hospital.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bolivar High School students protest mask requirement.
Bolivar High School students walk out of class over masking requirements
One more round of rain is set for the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight and Friday
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Captured: U.S. Marshals arrest wanted sex offender from Springfield in Mexico
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
He is being charged with statutory rape
Camden County prosecutor files statutory rape charge against man; warns of internet crimes against children

Latest News

A "now hiring" sign is spotted near the Springfield industrial park
Survey shows Springfield among top U.S. cities for job growth, but many businesses still seeking workers
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
Barry County Sheriff's Office.
Barry County Sheriff’s Office sees rise in calls for domestic abuse
Jadelynn Lewis, 19 Jared Root, 29
CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for two Greene County fugitives