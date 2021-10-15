Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway Thursday evening after fight involving several students broke out at JFK Stadium near Parkview High School.

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded to the stadium shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, but a Springfield Public Schools spokesperson tells KY3 no one was seriously hurt.

Adults and administrative staff also responded in an effort to stop the fight before police arrived. Witnesses say the fight happened in the crowd during a game, but not on the football field.

SPS spokesperson Stephen Hall tells KY3 that proper disciplinary actions will be taken for disorderly conduct. He believes around 5 or 6 students were involved in the fight.

Ambulances responded to check on everyone as a precaution, but nobody was sent to the hospital.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.