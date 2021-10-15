Advertisement

Judge sentences Green Forest, Ark. man to prison in sex traffficking case

(Generic picture source: Pixabay)
(Generic picture source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge sentenced a Green Forest, Ark. man to 180 months in prison followed by 15 years involved in a sex crimes case.

The Honorable Judge P. K. Holmes, III presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. Investigators say in August of 2020, the Berryville Police Department was notified Jason Daniel Vasquez, 22, had contacted a 14-year-old girl via Snapchat and had met with the minor on different occasions to engage in sexual acts. Days later Vasquez was arrested by Berryville Police Department after he arrived at a set location under the belief he was there to engage in sexual acts with the minor. After Vasquez’s arrest, law enforcement located messages on Vasquez’s phone with another minor female. In the messages, Vasquez offered to provide the minor tobacco products in exchange for sexual acts.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas and Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross of the Eastern District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The Berryville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant prosecuted the case for the United States.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson slams paper for uncovering data security flaw
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Jury convicts Springfield man for 9th DUI
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Cardinals fire Mike Shildt over ‘philosophical differences’

Latest News

Prosecutors charged James Pride, 40, with a second degree murder charge in the woman's death.
Man pleads guilty in woman’s stabbing death near Marionville, Mo.
Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.
1 in critical condition following a shooting Thursday in Dallas County
Investigators say Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, ran from law enforcement in the Buffalo National...
MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man wanted for questioning in deadly Boone County, Ark. shooting
Troop D was established in 1931 and covers 18 counties in southwestern Missouri.
MSHP Troop D dedicates monument to five troopers killed in the line of duty