Judge sentences Green Forest, Ark. man to prison in sex traffficking case

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge sentenced a Green Forest, Ark. man to 180 months in prison followed by 15 years involved in a sex crimes case.

The Honorable Judge P. K. Holmes, III presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. Investigators say in August of 2020, the Berryville Police Department was notified Jason Daniel Vasquez, 22, had contacted a 14-year-old girl via Snapchat and had met with the minor on different occasions to engage in sexual acts. Days later Vasquez was arrested by Berryville Police Department after he arrived at a set location under the belief he was there to engage in sexual acts with the minor. After Vasquez’s arrest, law enforcement located messages on Vasquez’s phone with another minor female. In the messages, Vasquez offered to provide the minor tobacco products in exchange for sexual acts.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas and Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross of the Eastern District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The Berryville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant prosecuted the case for the United States.

