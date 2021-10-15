Organization pushes for crosswalk after 2nd pedestrian crash at Springfield intersection in last few weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a hit and run crash injuring a pedestrian in an area where similar crashes have happened.

The crash Thursday happened in the 3800 block of Chestnut Expressway. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries. The crash follows another in the area involving a pedestrian.

Nate Schlueter, Chief visionary for the Gathering Tree, said walkers almost get hit there all the time. He has witnessed it. Schlueter said he has talked to MoDOT about adding a crosswalk in the area because of the many close calls. Schlueter organized a volunteer effort Thursday, making a makeshift crosswalk in the middle of the street. He plans to do the same Friday night. He says a crosswalk could solve these issues.

“It would slow down traffic. It would save lives,” said Schlueter. “It would be a benefit to the community in general, not just our property. There’s a library kiosk over here. There are great stores across the street. People are trying to access services.”

Schlueter also says people are angry.

“Yeah, we’re angry,” said Schlueter. “We’re disappointed. We think that this should be a safer area for people to be able to access public transportation, and access services and stores and different things.”

Police say there are no suspects in the latest hit and run.

