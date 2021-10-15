Advertisement

Organization pushes for crosswalk after 2nd pedestrian crash at Springfield intersection in last few weeks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a hit and run crash injuring a pedestrian in an area where similar crashes have happened.

The crash Thursday happened in the 3800 block of Chestnut Expressway. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries. The crash follows another in the area involving a pedestrian.

Nate Schlueter, Chief visionary for the Gathering Tree, said walkers almost get hit there all the time. He has witnessed it. Schlueter said he has talked to MoDOT about adding a crosswalk in the area because of the many close calls. Schlueter organized a volunteer effort Thursday, making a makeshift crosswalk in the middle of the street. He plans to do the same Friday night. He says a crosswalk could solve these issues.

“It would slow down traffic. It would save lives,” said Schlueter. “It would be a benefit to the community in general, not just our property. There’s a library kiosk over here. There are great stores across the street. People are trying to access services.”

Schlueter also says people are angry.

“Yeah, we’re angry,” said Schlueter. “We’re disappointed. We think that this should be a safer area for people to be able to access public transportation, and access services and stores and different things.”

Police say there are no suspects in the latest hit and run.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson slams paper for uncovering data security flaw
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Jury convicts Springfield man for 9th DUI
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Cardinals fire Mike Shildt over ‘philosophical differences’

Latest News

Organization pushes for crosswalk after 2nd pedestrian crash at Springfield intersection in last few weeks
Cold for Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain to start the day, then turning cooler
Springfield colleges extend masking requirements on campus
Prosecutors charged James Pride, 40, with a second degree murder charge in the woman's death.
Man pleads guilty in woman’s stabbing death near Marionville, Mo.