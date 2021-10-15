Advertisement

Ozarks Life: Spending the night at the Crescent Hotel

Eureka Springs’ hotel is known as the most haunted hotel in America
By Chad Plein
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It floats above Carroll County like a palace in the sky. Inside, the Crescent Hotel is far from heaven.

“Very large and kind of creepy,” one paranormal investigator said in the lobby.

Built as a luxury getaway for the most wealthy, this four-story building was also a college for women and most infamously Dr. Norman Baker’s hospital for cancer patients.

“Norman Baker was no doctor,” said a Crescent Hotel ghost tour guide. “He had never been to medical school. Not one day.”

Four State Paranormal led the overnight investigation of the hotel for KY3. You can click here for a YouTube channel called Haunted History created by Four State Paranormal founder, David Glidden.

The Crescent Hotel is perched high above Eureka Springs.
This is one of 11 known cobras that terrorized Springfield in the summer and fall of '53.
One of the 11 cobras that terrorized Springfield in 1953 is preserved in a jar on Drury's campus.
