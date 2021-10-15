Ozarks Life: Spending the night at the Crescent Hotel

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It floats above Carroll County like a palace in the sky. Inside, the Crescent Hotel is far from heaven.

“Very large and kind of creepy,” one paranormal investigator said in the lobby.

Built as a luxury getaway for the most wealthy, this four-story building was also a college for women and most infamously Dr. Norman Baker’s hospital for cancer patients.

“Norman Baker was no doctor,” said a Crescent Hotel ghost tour guide. “He had never been to medical school. Not one day.”

Four State Paranormal led the overnight investigation of the hotel for KY3.

