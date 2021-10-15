Advertisement

Sharp County Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s death

(WAFB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KY3) - The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman inside an apartment in Cave City.

Deputies found Katelyn Hodges, 21, dead on October 12. Deputies sent her body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an analysis of a cause of death.

Deputies arrested the renter of the home on an unrelated offense.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

