Springfield man charged in attempted catalytic converter theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter earlier this month now faces criminal charges.

Gerald Schmidt, 36, has been charged with a felony of stealing for the attempted theft of a catalytic converter.

On Oct. 7, police responded to a business on South Enterprise Avenue for a report of suspicious activity and a loud grinding noise coming from the property. Officers used surveillance footage and witness statements to identify Schmidt as the suspect, and police found him with tools commonly used in the theft of catalytic converters.

If convicted, Schmidt faces up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office adds that Greene County has seen a dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts recently. Catalytic converter thefts throughout the county have occurred at night and in the middle of the day, some in front of open businesses.

