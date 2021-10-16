Bo Nix leads Auburn to upset of No. 17 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 292 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, Auburn’s defense contributed touchdown and a key fourth-down stop in the third quarter and the Tigers upset No. 17 Arkansas 38-23 Saturday.

Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) won its sixth straight in the series and handed Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) its third straight loss.

The Tigers took a third-quarter lead when Derick Hall sacked and stripped Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson in the end zone and Marcus Harris pounced on it for the touchdown. On the next series, Harris stuffed Jefferson on an attempted fourth-down conversion at the Auburn 29. One play later, Nix found Demetris Robertson for a 71-yard score.

Auburn flipped a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead in just over three minutes.

Jefferson went 21 of 35 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 66 yards on 18 carries, but was sacked three times. Both scoring passes went o Treylon Burks, who finished with nine catches for 109 yards.

Nix completed passes to 10 different receivers, going 21 for 26 with an interception.

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) pulled within a score at the end of the third quarter on Dominique Johnson’s 20-yard run, but Auburn answered with Daniel Carlson’s field goal.

After Auburn forced its second three-and-out, Nix capped a 12-play, 75-yard, 6:11 drive with a 23-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left to seal things.

Johnson ran six times for 42 yards. Tank Bigsby led Auburn on the ground, rushing 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown, the game’s second.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: The Tigers’ winning streak is the longest for either team in the series. The Razorbacks haven’t won since a quadruple-overtime victory in 2015 when Bret Bielema and Gus Malzahn were the teams’ respective coaches.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks were without three starters defensively. Preseason All-American safety Jalen Catalon, defensive tackle Markell Utsey, and cornerback LaDarrius Bishop all did not play against Auburn. Catalon and Utsey were considered questionable all week. The reason for Bishop’s absence was not immediately clear.

UP NEXT

Auburn: The Tigers have an open date before hosting Ole Miss the day before Halloween.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks travel to their second home in Little Rock to play FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff next week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.