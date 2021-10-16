Advertisement

Leslie Rutledge raises $190K in bid for Arkansas governor

FILE - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks outside the Supreme Court March 4,...
FILE - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks outside the Supreme Court March 4, 2020, in Washington. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge raised $190,970 over the past three months in her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 as she continued trailing former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in fundraising for the state's top office. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Attorney General Leslie Rutledge raised $190,970 over the past three months in her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Friday, as she continued trailing former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in fundraising for the state’s top office.

Rutledge’s campaign said the latest contributions brought her total fundraising haul to more than $1.6 million since she announced her candidacy last year. Rutledge spent $259,134 during the quarter and reported having more than $1 million cash on hand.

Sanders a day earlier reported raising $2.1 million during the quarter and having $7 million in the bank for her bid. The two are running in next year’s Republican primary.

Friday is the deadline for candidates to file their quarterly fundraising reports with the state.

Rutledge said more than 80% of her contributions are from Arkansans. All but $3.7 million of the $11 million Sanders has raised total has come from out-of-state donors.

“I will continue to keep my campaign focused on Arkansas and issues that are important to Arkansans,” Rutledge said in a statement.

The two are running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Chris Jones, one of the Democrats running for governor, on Thursday reported raising more than $384,000 during the quarter.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson slams paper for uncovering data security flaw
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Jury convicts Springfield man for 9th DUI
Investigators say Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, ran from law enforcement in the Buffalo National...
MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man wanted for questioning in deadly Boone County, Ark. shooting

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage
The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Springfield Public Schools leader explains safety efforts, district’s response after fight Thursday during game at JFK Stadium
Springfield Public Schools leader explains safety efforts, district’s response after fight Thursday during game at JFK Stadium
Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage
Some Missouri childcare centers dealing with shortage of workers