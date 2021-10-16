SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri State University Celebrates 100 years of Homecoming Festivities.

Students, fans, and alumni are all expected to pack the stadium on Saturday to celebrate a century of Homecoming traditions.

Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a parade on John Q Hammons Parkway.

St. Louis Street, John Q Hammons Parkway, and Grand Streets will be closed most of the morning while the parade is happening.

“Many of us weren’t here for the beginning. A lot of us have seen many homecomings, and we’ve seen it change and grow,” said MSU Alumni Services Director Debbie Branson. “Our numbers have increased and you know, once you’re a bear, you’re a bear for life. That’s a wonderful thing to be a bear at homecoming time.”

After the parade, families can enjoy Breakfast with Boomer before tailgating in Bearfest Village.

“We’re ecstatic about having homecoming and being able to provide that not only for the community but for the university as well,” said MSU Transportation Manager Cole Pruitt. “There’s excitement around the football program right now. And it’s just it’s good to be able to provide that back to our students. So we’re excited. We’re ecstatic.”

The kick-off begins at 2 p.m. You can expect to see heavy traffic at National and Grand avenue as people make their way to the stadium. Security officials are asking that drivers watch out for pedestrians in that area so that everyone can stay safe.

For more information on the Homecoming Celebrations,

