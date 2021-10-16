Advertisement

Missouri State University celebrates 100 years of Homecoming festivities

MSU Celebrates a century of homecomings
MSU Celebrates a century of homecomings(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri State University Celebrates 100 years of Homecoming Festivities.

Students, fans, and alumni are all expected to pack the stadium on Saturday to celebrate a century of Homecoming traditions.

Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a parade on John Q Hammons Parkway.

St. Louis Street, John Q Hammons Parkway, and Grand Streets will be closed most of the morning while the parade is happening.

“Many of us weren’t here for the beginning. A lot of us have seen many homecomings, and we’ve seen it change and grow,” said MSU Alumni Services Director Debbie Branson. “Our numbers have increased and you know, once you’re a bear, you’re a bear for life. That’s a wonderful thing to be a bear at homecoming time.”

After the parade, families can enjoy Breakfast with Boomer before tailgating in Bearfest Village.

“We’re ecstatic about having homecoming and being able to provide that not only for the community but for the university as well,” said MSU Transportation Manager Cole Pruitt. “There’s excitement around the football program right now. And it’s just it’s good to be able to provide that back to our students. So we’re excited. We’re ecstatic.”

The kick-off begins at 2 p.m. You can expect to see heavy traffic at National and Grand avenue as people make their way to the stadium. Security officials are asking that drivers watch out for pedestrians in that area so that everyone can stay safe.

For more information on the Homecoming Celebrations, Click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
Investigators say Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, ran from law enforcement in the Buffalo National...
MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man wanted for questioning in deadly Boone County, Ark. shooting
Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.
1 in critical condition following a shooting Thursday in Dallas County
Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
Missouri State Fire Marshal rules fire at home of kidnapping in Dallas County as arson

Latest News

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates in the third period during a preseason NHL...
St. Louis Blues: A look ahead to the schedule, roster and projections for the 2021-22 season
Sunny and cool this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny But Cool Weekend
Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage
Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change