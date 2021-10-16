Advertisement

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer says New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin says he was notified that his client was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

DeGuerin says he doesn’t know Durst’s condition and is trying to find out more details.

The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.”

Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
Investigators say Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, ran from law enforcement in the Buffalo National...
MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man wanted for questioning in deadly Boone County, Ark. shooting
Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage
Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.
1 in critical condition following a shooting Thursday in Dallas County
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
Missouri State Fire Marshal rules fire at home of kidnapping in Dallas County as arson

Latest News

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, right, scores a touchdown in front of Missouri's Jaylon...
No. 21 Texas A&M runs over Missouri, 35-14
Montaric Brown intercepts Bo Nix in the second-quarter.
Bo Nix leads Auburn to upset of No. 17 Arkansas
FILE - In this June 10, 2020 file photo, cattle occupy a feedlot in Columbus, Neb. Frustrated...
Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony, honoring fallen law enforcement officers at the...
Biden: ‘Democracy survived’ Capitol riot because of police