Advertisement

Southwest Missouri man given to 16 life sentences for child sex abuse

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 16 concurrent life sentences plus 107 years for committing sex crimes against children for more than a decade.

Stephen Turner, 56, of Nevada, was sentenced Friday on 33 felony counts, including statutory rape, forcible rape and use of a child in sexual performance. He was convicted in July, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said.

The crimes were committed against at least five children for at least 14 years, according to court records.

Three of the victims told investigators the abuse began when they were as young as 4. Court records said Turner repeatedly abused the children them in different homes in Jackson County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
Investigators say Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, ran from law enforcement in the Buffalo National...
MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man wanted for questioning in deadly Boone County, Ark. shooting
Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage
Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.
1 in critical condition following a shooting Thursday in Dallas County
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
Missouri State Fire Marshal rules fire at home of kidnapping in Dallas County as arson

Latest News

Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Two wanted in manhunt tied to Northwest Arkansas homicide; Buffalo National River remains closed
(Source: KFVS)
Missouri agencies remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law on National Move Over Day
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
Three southeast Missourians charged after Illinois woman goes missing
Missouri State University celebrates 100 years of Homecoming festivities