Southwest Missouri man given to 16 life sentences for child sex abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 16 concurrent life sentences plus 107 years for committing sex crimes against children for more than a decade.

Stephen Turner, 56, of Nevada, was sentenced Friday on 33 felony counts, including statutory rape, forcible rape and use of a child in sexual performance. He was convicted in July, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said.

The crimes were committed against at least five children for at least 14 years, according to court records.

Three of the victims told investigators the abuse began when they were as young as 4. Court records said Turner repeatedly abused the children them in different homes in Jackson County.

